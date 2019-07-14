Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Thomas de Gendt's ridiculous power stats from his breakaway Stage 8 Tour de France win

1 hour agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Eurosport's friends at CyclingHub reveal the incredible power output from Thomas de Gendt during the final KMs of his Stage 8 win at the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

