Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de Francce 2019 highlights - Geraint Thomas: We've taken flak, but we've proven ourselves again

Thomas: We've taken flak, but we've proven ourselves again
99 views | 02:07
Eurosport

41 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Tour de France 2019 highlights - Geraint Thomas said he was happy for co-leader Egan Bernal as he succeeded the Welshman as Tour de France winner.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos