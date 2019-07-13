Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Alessandro De Marchi makes wrong turn, nearly crashes

De Marchi makes wrong turn on descent, nearly clatters into barrier
Alessandro De Marchi takes a wrong turn and nearly clatters into a barrier during Stage 8 of the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

