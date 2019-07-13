De Marchi makes wrong turn on descent, nearly clatters into barrier

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Alessandro De Marchi makes wrong turn, nearly crashes
See moreSee less
Cycling
Geraint Thomas caught in crash, bike snaps in half110 views • Just now
Watch the high-octane photo finish sprint as Groenewegen beats Ewan and Sagan in thriller1,066 views • 22 hours ago
De Marchi makes wrong turn on descent, nearly clatters into barrier81 views • Just now
#TheBreakaway - Roche explains how and why he crashed on a long flat stage2,250 views • 21 hours ago
#AskSagan: What do you eat when at the Tour de France?195 views • 2 hours ago
Onboard during Stage 7: Groenewegen glory257 views • 16 hours ago
Highlights: Stage 7 delivers thrilling sprint finish and Groenewegen win1,716 views • 22 hours ago
Groenewegen 'very happy' with Stage 7 sprint victory164 views • 22 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar4,807 views • 11/07/2019 at 19:31
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Ronaldo 'courting' key as Juve end United's De Ligt dream
Geraint Thomas caught in crash, bike snaps in half
Watch the high-octane photo finish sprint as Groenewegen beats Ewan and Sagan in thriller
#TheBreakaway - Roche explains how and why he crashed on a long flat stage
#AskSagan: What do you eat when at the Tour de France?
Onboard during Stage 7: Groenewegen glory