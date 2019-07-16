Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: 'All dignity goes out the window!' - Alex Dowsett explains post-stage routine

'All dignity goes out the window!' - Dowsett explains post-stage routine
149 views | 03:37
Eurosport

27 minutes agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Team Katusha–Alpecin's Alex Dowsett takes Matt Stephens through his post-race routine.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of How The Race Was Won
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos