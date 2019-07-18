Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Bradley Wiggins names his top 5 time trialists

Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
81 views | 02:02
Brad’s Hall of Fame

11 hours agoUpdated Just now

Bradley Wiggins names his favourite five time trialists in the history of the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Brad’s Hall of Fame


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos