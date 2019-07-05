Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Chris Froome has taken a 'big step forward' after 'traumatic' period

Froome has taken a ‘big step forward’ after ‘traumatic’ period
Eurosport

31 minutes ago

Chris Froome finally left hospital on Thursday after suffering a horror crash that left him with multiple fractures, Team Ineos supremo David Brailsford revealed ahead of the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Cycling


