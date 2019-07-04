VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Elia Viviani - My confidence is back after Giro failure
See moreSee less
Cycling
Thomas leads Team Ineos out at Tour team presentation252 views • 2 hours ago
Wiggins backs Thomas to impress at 2019 Tour de France580 views • 02/07/2019 at 11:20
Viviani: My confidence is back after Giro failure12 views • 17 minutes ago
Michael Matthews: I need to be 100% to beat Peter Sagan – and I’m not26 views • 22 minutes ago
Fuglsang: Even if the Tour goes pear-shaped, it’s still my best season15 views • 13 minutes ago
Warren Barguil storms to French national road race title900 views • 30/06/2019 at 17:02
Merlier wins Belgian national road race370 views • 30/06/2019 at 21:30
Barguil delighted to prove critics wrong614 views • 30/06/2019 at 17:05
Fabio Jakobsen wins Dutch title182 views • 30/06/2019 at 17:51
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff
Top 10 best goals of the AFCON group stage
Thomas leads Team Ineos out at Tour team presentation
Frank Lampard not dwelling on Eden Hazard departure
Euro Papers: Messi and Neymar have 'secret meeting' over Barca return
‘That is big!’ – Roger Federer delighted with being Prince George’s favourite player