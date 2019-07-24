‘An absolute weapon’ – GCN presents CCC Pro Team's Giant Trinity TT bike

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - GCN presents CCC Pro Team's Giant Trinity TT bike
See moreSee less
GCN
47 minutes agoUpdated Just now
GCN
‘An absolute weapon’ – GCN presents CCC Pro Team's Giant Trinity TT bike2 views • Just now
Devious tricks - Bluffing, trash talking and hiding73 views • 19/07/2019 at 16:04
The world champion’s bike – GCN take a hands-on look at Alejandro Valverde’s bike35 views • 19/07/2019 at 14:50
‘I’ve got a seriously hot bike here’ – GCN take a tour of Adam Yates’ bike32 views • 19/07/2019 at 14:34
Checking out Valverde’s rainbow bike574 views • 12/07/2019 at 15:21
How to ride like a Tour De France pro - with GCN123 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The best, the newest and most custom tech from the Tour88 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
GCN: All the cool things ahead of the Grand Depart31 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The secrets behind Peter Sagan’s bike291 views • 06/07/2019 at 19:58
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
One year to go: Tokyo 2020 is coming to Eurosport…
Euro Papers: Dybala willing to leave Juve to help Pogba pursuit
#AskSagan: Peter shows us around his luxury camper van
Highlights as Ewan muscles to win, Thomas crashes and Fuglsang abandons
Wiggins podcast: 'My heart says Thomas, my head says Pinot'
#TheBreakaway - Brad and Orla left speechless by Sean's hilarious tease of his rest-day antics