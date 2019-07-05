Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Geraint Thomas: Egan Bernal decision doesn’t hurt

Geraint Thomas: Egan Bernal decision doesn’t hurt
Geraint Thomas insists he has no qualms about sharing Team Ineos leadership duties with Egan Bernal.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

