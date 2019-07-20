VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 – Groupama-FDJ director goes CRAZY as Pinot triumphs on Tourmalet
See moreSee less
Cycling
#AskSagan: Backstage at the podium with Peter and Alaphilippe430 views • 7 hours ago
Groupama-FDJ director goes CRAZY as Pinot triumphs on Tourmalet32 views • Just now
Thomas: Alaphilippe win ‘put a downer’ on time trial578 views • 6 hours ago
#TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting773 views • Just now
WATCH: Brutal Tourmalet sees Thomas crack as Alaphilippe extends GC lead2,113 views • 2 hours ago
Brad On A Bike at the Tour - The best bits so far2,171 views • 10 hours ago
‘This is a phenomenon!’ – Julian Alaphilippe roars to time trial glory4,584 views • Yesterday at 18:22
Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground270 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades744 views • Yesterday at 13:41
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Mahrez stunned by Algeria's 'extraordinary' AFCON triumph
#AskSagan: Backstage at the podium with Peter and Alaphilippe
Euro Papers: Emery 'demands' Arsenal sign Real Madrid star next week
Thomas: Alaphilippe win ‘put a downer’ on time trial
#TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting
WATCH: Brutal Tourmalet sees Thomas crack as Alaphilippe extends GC lead