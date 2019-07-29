Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Caleb Ewan pounces for Paris win, Team Ineos toast Egan Bernal
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal57 views • 14 minutes ago
#TheBreakaway - Seventh heaven for Ineos as 'supreme talent' Bernal wins best Tour for years643 views • 55 minutes ago
Bradley Wiggins - 'This has been the highlight of my life in cycling'27 views • Just now
'Caleb Ewan from absolutely nowhere!' Watch the thrilling Champs-Elysees sprint finish1,317 views • 1 hour ago
Peter Sagan photobombs Ineos champagne parade4,057 views • 5 hours ago
Bernal glugs champagne en route to historic triumph584 views • 5 hours ago
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France2,349 views • 7 hours ago
‘History for the green jersey’, says Sagan on record seventh win27 views • 22 minutes ago
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record964 views • 12 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - Seventh heaven for Ineos as 'supreme talent' Bernal wins best Tour for years
Bradley Wiggins - 'This has been the highlight of my life in cycling'
'Caleb Ewan from absolutely nowhere!' Watch the thrilling Champs-Elysees sprint finish
Peter Sagan photobombs Ineos champagne parade
Bernal glugs champagne en route to historic triumph
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France