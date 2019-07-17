Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Caleb Ewan's photo-finish delight on stage 11

Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 32 minutes ago

Australia’s Caleb Ewan opened his Tour de France account with a fast finish in Stage 11 at Toulouse to deny Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and Italian Elia Viviani.

