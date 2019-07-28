VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Egan Bernal glugs champagne en route to historic triumph
See moreSee less
Cycling
Peter Sagan photobombs Ineos champagne parade1,899 views • 12 minutes ago
Bernal glugs champagne en route to historic triumph169 views • 33 minutes ago
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France1,941 views • 3 hours ago
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record797 views • 8 hours ago
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces5,405 views • Yesterday at 19:20
Brailsford: ‘If you can’t enjoy this, then what can you enjoy?!’40 views • 1 hour ago
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'2,168 views • Yesterday at 19:20
Bernal: I cannot believe what happened!751 views • 9 hours ago
'We need to hydrate before Paris!' - Peter Sagan gets the beers in509 views • 3 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Peter Sagan photobombs Ineos champagne parade
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces
Brailsford: ‘If you can’t enjoy this, then what can you enjoy?!’