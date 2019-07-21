Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - First cracks appear in Julian Alaphilippe’s yellow armour

Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour
103 views | 07:08
Stage highlights

18 minutes agoUpdated Just now

The first cracks in Julian Alaphilippe’s yellow armour appeared in a scintillating and sodden Stage 15 to Foix Prat d’Albis.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Stage highlights


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos