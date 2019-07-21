Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - First cracks appear in Julian Alaphilippe’s yellow armour
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
18 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Stage highlights
Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour103 views • Just now
Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground926 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 13624 views • 19/07/2019 at 19:14
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory1,042 views • 18/07/2019 at 18:45
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash2,526 views • Yesterday at 10:14
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time7,681 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Highlights as Daryl Impey stars on day for the breakaway at Tour de France249 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:38
Highlights as De Gendt and Alaphilippe light up superb Stage 83,017 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:34
Highlights: Stage 7 delivers thrilling sprint finish and Groenewegen win2,168 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Geraint Thomas: ‘My legs were good… I wanted to go earlier’
WATCH: Yates wins as stuttering Alaphilippe saves yellow
Euro Papers: Furious PSG want Neymar gone, target Juventus star to replace him
Brad on a Bike: Wiggins revisits scene of the ’61 punctures’
Peter Sagan: This is a bad question
Mahrez stunned by Algeria's 'extraordinary' AFCON triumph