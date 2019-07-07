VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Highlights: Jumbo-Visma deny Team Ineos in team time trial
See moreSee less
Tour de France-highlights
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
Tour de France-highlights
Highlights: Jumbo-Visma deny Team Ineos in team time trial1,153 views • Just now
'That was quality' - Team Ineos set red-hot pace in time trial717 views • 3 hours ago
Stage 15 Highlights: Astana double up1,465 views • 23/07/2018 at 12:40
Stage 14 Highlights: Fraile beats out Alaphilippe as Thomas retains yellow519 views • 21/07/2018 at 22:24
Stage 13 Highlights: Quiet before the Sagan storm2,303 views • 20/07/2018 at 18:36
Stage 12 Highlights: Crashes and plenty of drama12,922 views • 19/07/2018 at 19:31
Stage 2 Highlights3,781 views • 08/07/2018 at 19:08
Tour de France 2018: Stage 1 highlights11,766 views • 07/07/2018 at 19:10
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway: Wiggins on the pressure of the modern peloton
‘The victory they wanted!’ – Jumbo-Visma obliterate TTT
'That was quality' - Team Ineos set red-hot pace in time trial
Highlights: Carnage on Stage 1 as favourites caught up in crashes
Highlights: Iwobi grabs winner as Nigeria beat Cameroon in thriller
Crash mars finish as Teunissen edges Sagan