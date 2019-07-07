Cycling > Tour de France

Highlights: Jumbo-Visma deny Team Ineos in team time trial
Jumbo-Visma obliterated the field to keep Mike Teunissen in the yellow jersey after Stage 2 at the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

