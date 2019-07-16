VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - How The Race Was Won: How the sprint stages have unfolded
See moreSee less
How The Race Was Won
Just now
How The Race Was Won
How The Race Was Won: Team Ineos bossing GC battle22 views • Just now
How The Race Was Won: How the sprint stages have unfolded17 views • Just now
How The Race Was Won: Glorious recap of Liege-Bastogne-Liege1,394 views • 30/04/2019 at 18:32
How The Race Was Won: Bettiol catches big names napping to win Tour of Flanders3,556 views • 08/04/2019 at 14:35
How The Race Was Won: Alaphilippe keeps his wits to win in Italy4,081 views • 24/03/2019 at 11:31
How The Race Was Won: Alaphilippe conquers Strade Bianche1,658 views • 11/03/2019 at 09:48
How The Race Was Won: Alejandro Valverde makes history in Austrian epic4,686 views • 01/10/2018 at 16:11
How The Race Was Won: Anna van der Breggen powers to road race glory3,003 views • 30/09/2018 at 19:32
How The Race Was Won: Yates storms to glory on Stage 20, as Mas makes mark3,829 views • 16/09/2018 at 11:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
How The Race Was Won: Team Ineos bossing GC battle
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time
Watch the best sprint finish of the Tour de France as Van Aert outguns his rivals
Froome 'broke his promise' in 2012 Tour de France
#TheBreakaway - Reaction to decisive day in Tour de France, featuring Dan Martin
Euro Papers: Poch could swap Alderweireld or Sissoko for Roma star