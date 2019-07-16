Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - How The Race Was Won: How the sprint stages have unfolded

How The Race Was Won: How the sprint stages have unfolded
17 views | 05:04
How The Race Was Won

Just now

Cosmo Catalano reviews how the sprint battles have been won and lost at the Tour de France so far.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

How The Race Was Won


View moreMore videos of How The Race Was Won
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos