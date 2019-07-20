Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Romain Bardet drops back

Romain Bardet drops back
2 views | 00:53
Eurosport

Just now

Romain Bardet’s hopes of securing a third Tour de France overall podium are effectively over after the Frenchman fell away on Stage 14.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos