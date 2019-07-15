Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - See the crash which brought down Mikel Landa

See the crash which brought down Landa to damage GC hopes
Mikel Landa lost time on Stage 10 after this crash following a collision with Warren Barguil.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

