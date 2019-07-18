VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge
See moreSee less
Cycling
Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge947 views • Just now
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees3,005 views • 22 hours ago
Brailsford: Froome is back on a bike, pedalling with one leg1,051 views • 5 hours ago
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam962 views • 23 hours ago
Sprinter hit by fan's smartphone in Stage 11 climax763 views • 5 hours ago
Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre1,172 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash2,402 views • 19 hours ago
Sagan: The last roundabout was like a waching machine - it destroyed everything!1,386 views • 21 hours ago
'No other race I've dreamt of winning!' - Ewan revels in maiden stage victory339 views • 21 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: The 'three keys' to Pogba's Juve return
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees
Brailsford: Froome is back on a bike, pedalling with one leg
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam
Sprinter hit by fan's smartphone in Stage 11 climax
Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre