VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge

Simon Yates completes Grand Tour set with perfectly-timed charge
Simon Yates completed a Grand Tour stage grand slam when he beat Pello Bilbao and Gregor Mühlberger to the line on Stage 12 of the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

