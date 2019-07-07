Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Team Ineos set red-hot pace in Stage 2 time trial

'That was quality' - Team Ineos set red-hot pace in time trial
Tour de France-highlights

Team Ineos wer first out on Stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France and set a blistering pace on the streets of Brussels.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Tour de France-highlights


