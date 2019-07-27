Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Vincenzo Nibali claims Stage 20, Egan Bernal wins GC

Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title
Tour de France 2019 highlights - Watch the finish as Vincenzo Nibali claims Stage 20 glory, but Egan Bernal takes the overall GC title from Geraint Thomas.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
