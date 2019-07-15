Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 highlights - Wild celebrations as Wout van Aert wins Stage 10

12 hours agoUpdated Just now

See the celebrations from the finish line as Wout van Aert claimed Stage 10 of the 2019 Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

