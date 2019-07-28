Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 – ‘History for the green jersey’, says Peter Sagan

‘History for the green jersey’, says Sagan on record seventh win
2 hours agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Peter Sagan won a record seventh maillot vert at the Tour de France.

