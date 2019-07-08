Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Huge crash in the peloton on Stage 1 takes down Geraint Thomas

Onboard: Inside the peloton in the huge crash which brought down Thomas
Tour de France 2019 - Geraint Thomas crashed on Stage 1 of the Tour de France as multiple riders were caught up in Brussels. This onboard camera shows what the damage was like from inside the peloton.

