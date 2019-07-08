Onboard: Inside the peloton in the huge crash which brought down Thomas

26 views | 00:28

Tour de France 2019 - Geraint Thomas crashed on Stage 1 of the Tour de France as multiple riders were caught up in Brussels. This onboard camera shows what the damage was like from inside the peloton.



The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?



