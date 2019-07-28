Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 – ‘I can’t believe it!’ – Egan Bernal on his victory

‘I can’t believe it!’ – Egan Bernal on his victory
Egan Bernal brought home the yellow jersey to become the youngest winner at the Tour de France since 1909.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

