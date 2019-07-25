‘Like crossing a desert’ – Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Juan Antonio Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran
See moreSee less
Recons Antonio Flecha
17 hours agoUpdated Just now
Recons Antonio Flecha
‘Like crossing a desert’ – Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran24 views • Just now
Juan Antonio Flecha and Ion Gottlich recon Stage 15190 views • 21/07/2019 at 19:35
Flecha recons the final climb of the 2019 Giro d'Italia270 views • 01/06/2019 at 14:22
San Martino Castrozza recon with Eurosport's top-secret agent, Juan Antonio Flecha153 views • 31/05/2019 at 14:00
Flecha Recon - Your guide to L'Aquila182 views • 17/05/2019 at 20:30
Stage 8 recon with Juan Antonio Flecha190 views • 18/05/2019 at 13:09
Juan Antonio Flecha takes on Stage 1777 views • 12/09/2018 at 22:57
Juan Antonio Flecha previews Stage 20 – a technical ITT382 views • 28/07/2018 at 12:53
What can we expect on stage 14? Juan Antonio Flecha checks out an intense finish795 views • 21/07/2018 at 14:08
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price
#AskMattAnything: With special guest Bradley Wiggins
WATCH - Incredible moment as Alaphilippe gives his yellow jersey to shivering young relative
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win
#WeCareDoYou – Arsenal fans in America slam owners