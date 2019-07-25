Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Juan Antonio Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran

‘Like crossing a desert’ – Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran
24 views | 03:05
Recons Antonio Flecha

17 hours agoUpdated Just now

Juan Antonio Flecha tackles the Col de l'Iseran ahead of its appearance on Stage 19 at the Tour de France

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Recons Antonio Flecha


View moreMore videos of Recons Antonio Flecha
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos