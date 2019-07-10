Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019: La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget

La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget
Bradley Wiggins remembers the day that he first went into yellow at the Tour de France on the infamous La Planche des Belles Filles.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

