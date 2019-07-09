VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: 'Lazy!' - Only three riders in breakaway at start of Stage 4
Cycling
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials2,349 views • 17 hours ago
Geraint Thomas - 'It feels totally different being defending champion, but it's a nice boost'463 views • 17 hours ago
Julian Alaphilippe: I pushed myself to the limit for the yellow jerseyview • Just now
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow3,494 views • 18 hours ago
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle563 views • Yesterday at 08:56
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash655 views • Yesterday at 09:25
Michael Woods left in awe of Alaphilippe's power in stage win194 views • 17 hours ago
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub814 views • Yesterday at 09:11
