Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 news - Bradley Wiggins breaks down Team Ineos dominance as Egan Bernal wins

#TheBreakaway: 'Brailsford doesn't get enough credit' says Wiggins, as Ineos win again
2 views | 15:25
The Breakaway

18 minutes agoUpdated

Bradley Wiggins was the perfect person to break down what makes Team Ineos so special as Egan Bernal made it seven wins from eight years for Dave Brailsford's unit.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

The Breakaway


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos