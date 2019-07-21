VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 news - Onboard with the riders on Stage 15
See moreSee less
Cycling
Geraint Thomas: ‘My legs were good… I wanted to go earlier’446 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour538 views • 3 hours ago
WATCH: Yates wins as stuttering Alaphilippe saves yellow1,965 views • 3 hours ago
Onboard with the riders on Stage 152 views • Just now
Stage 16 – Nimes to Nimes23 views • 34 minutes ago
#TheBreakaway: Ineos didn’t know what to do963 views • Just now
Brad on a Bike: Wiggins revisits scene of the ’61 punctures’76 views • 2 hours ago
Peter Sagan: This is a bad question230 views • 2 hours ago
#AskSagan - How Sagan prepares for a Stage at the Tour94 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Geraint Thomas: ‘My legs were good… I wanted to go earlier’
Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour
WATCH: Yates wins as stuttering Alaphilippe saves yellow
Euro Papers: Furious PSG want Neymar gone, target Juventus star to replace him
Stage 16 – Nimes to Nimes
#TheBreakaway: Ineos didn’t know what to do