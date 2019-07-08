Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019: Riders crash at pinch point, Paddy Bevin hits deck

Riders collide at pinch point, Bevin hits deck
Paddy Bevin hits the deck during Stage 3 as riders collide at a pinch point with 60km to go.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

