Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre
See moreSee less
Stage Profiles TDF
15/07/2019 at 20:02Updated Just now
Stage Profiles TDF
Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorreview • Just now
Tour de France 2019 - Stage 9 profile1,086 views • 13/07/2019 at 19:41
Tour de France 2019 Stage 2 profile84 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Stage 1 profile: Challenging climbs set to finish with a bunch sprint483 views • 06/07/2019 at 12:44
Tour de France 2018: Stage 21 profile595 views • 28/07/2018 at 21:26
Stage 20 preview - Highly technical ITT in the Basque Country set to decide Tour1,316 views • 28/07/2018 at 10:13
Tour de France 2018: Stage 14 Profile4,664 views • 20/07/2018 at 18:46
Tour de France 2018: Stage 13 preview3,165 views • 19/07/2018 at 23:40
Tour de France: Stage 11 profile4,056 views • 17/07/2018 at 19:21
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees
Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash
Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch "Operation €200m" to sign Paul Pogba
Sagan: The last roundabout was like a waching machine - it destroyed everything!
'No other race I've dreamt of winning!' - Ewan revels in maiden stage victory