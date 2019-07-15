Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre

Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre
view | 00:40
Stage Profiles TDF

15/07/2019 at 20:02Updated Just now

Tour de France 2019 - see the profile for Stage 12.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Stage Profiles TDF


View moreMore videos of Stage Profiles TDF
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos