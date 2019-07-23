VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 Stage 16 highlights as Ewan muscles to win, Thomas crashes and Fuglsang abandons
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
16 hours agoUpdated 38 minutes ago
Stage highlights
Highlights as Ewan muscles to win, Thomas crashes and Fuglsang abandons78 views • 37 minutes ago
Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour2,616 views • 21/07/2019 at 23:20
Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground1,083 views • 20/07/2019 at 18:21
Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 13669 views • 19/07/2019 at 19:14
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory1,067 views • 18/07/2019 at 18:45
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash2,535 views • 20/07/2019 at 10:14
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time7,714 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Highlights as Daryl Impey stars on day for the breakaway at Tour de France249 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:38
Highlights as De Gendt and Alaphilippe light up superb Stage 83,020 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:34
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins podcast: 'My heart says Thomas, my head says Pinot'
#TheBreakaway - Brad and Orla left speechless by Sean's hilarious tease of his rest-day antics
'Wow!' Watch Ewan win full-gas sprint ahead of Viviani, Sagan, Groenewegen and co
Fuglsang crashes out of Tour in dramatic Stage 16
Ewan: I was suffering so much, the heat really got to me
Beat Destiny: Valverde’s heroic comeback to win world title aged 38