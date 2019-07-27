Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 Stage 20 highlights - Egan Bernal, Vincenzo Nibali, Julian Alaphilippe
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph
'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes
'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance
#TheBreakaway: 'Brailsford doesn't get enough credit' says Wiggins, as Ineos win again