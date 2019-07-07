Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - The Breakaway: Wiggins on the pressure of the modern peloton

The Breakaway: Wiggins on the pressure of the modern peloton
17 views | 14:46
The Breakaway

Just now

Dan Lloyd and Bradley Wiggins joined Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway to discuss today’s TTT, and Brad’s return to the Tour.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

The Breakaway


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos