TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar

794 views | 15:16

In #TheBreakaway after Stage 6 of the 2019 Tour de France, Orla Chennaoui, Brian Smith and Adam Blythe discuss La Planche des Belles Filles, Giulio Ciccone going into yellow (01:40), and Thibaut Pinot’s strong performance (04:20). Luke Rowe talks to Matt Stephens (05:55), Geraint Thomas is the big British winner on the day (07:50) and Matt White talks to Ashley House (10:00).



The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?



Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.