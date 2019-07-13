Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019: Thomas De Gendt clinches Stage 8 win

'He timed it beautifully!' - De Gendt clinches Stage 8 win
Thomas De Gendt rides clear to take Stage 8 victory in the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

