Tour de France 2019 video - Alaphilippe: 'I'll try and hold on to yellow for as long as possible'
See moreSee less
Cycling
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow1,281 views • Just now
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle397 views • 9 hours ago
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash301 views • 9 hours ago
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub516 views • 9 hours ago
Watch the attack that earned Alaphilippe the yellow jersey521 views • 43 minutes ago
Watch the final km of Alaphilippe's sparkling stage win212 views • 18 minutes ago
Alaphilippe - 'I gave absolutely everything, I'll try and hold on to yellow for as long as possible'49 views • Just now
#AskSagan: Inside Bora-Hansgrohe - 'I don't like the discipline of the TTT!'181 views • 1 hour ago
Quick Highlights - Champagne, Brad on the bike, crashes and Alaphilippe's winview • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub
Watch the attack that earned Alaphilippe the yellow jersey