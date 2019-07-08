Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Alaphilippe: 'I'll try and hold on to yellow for as long as possible'

Alaphilippe - 'I gave absolutely everything, I'll try and hold on to yellow for as long as possible'
Julian Alaphilippe explains how much victory and claiming the yellow jersey meant to him after Stage 3 of the Tour de France.

