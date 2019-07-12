Tour de France 2019 video – Andre Greipel runs across finish line with bike
See moreSee less
Cycling
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar4,059 views • 16 hours ago
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget2,612 views • Yesterday at 10:41
Elated exhaustion - watch the moment Dylan Teuns conquered Stage 691 views • 12 hours ago
How bonus seconds helped Giulio Ciccone usurped Julian Alaphilippe75 views • 14 hours ago
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 54,941 views • 23 hours ago
WATCH: Geraint Thomas makes huge Stage 6 statement as he puts time into rivals and Bernal2,660 views • 15 hours ago
Watch the gruelling mountain-top finish as Teuns takes Stage 6 and Ciccone claims yellow2,548 views • 17 hours ago
Greipel runs across finish line with bike128 views • Just now
Gallopin gets stopped by... an umbrella1,347 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar
Ouch! Paul Pogba scores very painful goal
Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
Elated exhaustion - watch the moment Dylan Teuns conquered Stage 6