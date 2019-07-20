Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Andy Schleck: Altitude and weather can wreak havoc on Tourmalet

Schleck: Altitude and weather can wreak havoc on Tourmalet
Eurosport

50 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

Former Tour de France champion Andy Schleck previews the Col du Tourmalet.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

