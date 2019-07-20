Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - #AskSagan: Backstage at the podium with Peter and Julian Alaphilippe

#AskSagan: Backstage at the podium with Peter and Alaphilippe
view | 01:10
Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe

Just now

Peter Sagan takes us behind the scenes at the podium, featuring the full set of Tour de France jerseys and Julian Alaphilippe.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe


View moreMore videos of Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos