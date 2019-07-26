Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Astonishing weather conditions at the finish of Stage 19

Astonishing weather conditions at the finish of Stage 19
view | 01:22
Eurosport

Just now

Crazy weather with heavy hail brings an abrupt end to Stage 19 of the Tour de France. Watch the Tour de France live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos