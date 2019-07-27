Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - 'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance

'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance
Tour de France 2019 highlights - Egan Bernal made it seven Tour de France wins in eight years for Sky and Ineos, and Bradley Wiggins is predicting more to come.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

