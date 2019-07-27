Tour de France 2019 video - 'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance
Cycling
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces268 views • Just now
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'846 views • 1 hour ago
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title1,382 views • 1 hour ago
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph512 views • 1 hour ago
'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes2,624 views • 1 hour ago
Thomas: We've taken flak, but we've proven ourselves again95 views • Just now
#TheBreakaway: 'Brailsford doesn't get enough credit' says Wiggins, as Ineos win again2 views • Just now
'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance4 views • 5 minutes ago
'A beautiful, poignant moment' - Alaphilippe shows respect to Bernal2,167 views • 3 hours ago
