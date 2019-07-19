Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial

60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
The former Olympic and Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins gives three tips for how to improve your time trialling ability.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

