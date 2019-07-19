60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial

Tour de France 2019 video - Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
See moreSee less
60 Second Pro
Just now
60 Second Pro
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial23 views • Just now
60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot461 views • 08/06/2019 at 11:35
Roger Federer - 60 Second Pro: How to serve and volley on clay5,651 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
60 Second Pro: Del Potro's tips for a monster forehand672 views • 01/06/2019 at 16:31
60 Second Pro: Monfils' Slam Dunk Smash986 views • 01/06/2019 at 16:27
60 Second Pro: Dominic Thiem on the perfect kick serve1,220 views • 01/06/2019 at 16:24
60 Second Pro - How to throw a bike in a sprint finish753 views • 12/07/2019 at 18:08
60 Second Pro - Mastering the serve with Cilic361 views • 29/05/2019 at 11:28
60 Second Pro - Jo Konta gives you her three tips for playing on clay994 views • 29/05/2019 at 08:58
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win
Pavement hops and scary descents – on-board footage from Stage 12
Geraint Thomas ready to go ‘all in’ on Friday
Stage 13 profile - Pau to Pau