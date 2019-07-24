Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - 'Brain-fart' - Wiggins and Smith analyse Rowe v Martin incident

'Brain-fart' - Wiggins and Smith analyse Rowe v Martin incident
17 views | 02:22
Eurosport

55 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Brian Smith and Bradley Wiggins debate the clash between Luke Rowe and Tony Martin during Stage 17 of the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos