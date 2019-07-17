Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Caleb Ewan revels in 'dream' maiden stage win

'No other race I've dreamt of winning!' - Ewan revels in maiden stage victory
27 views | 01:28
Eurosport

56 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

Australia’s Caleb Ewan opened his Tour de France account with a fast finish in Stage 11 at Toulouse to deny Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and Italian Elia Viviani.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos