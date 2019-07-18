Cycling > Tour de France

Tour de France 2019 video - Chris Froome is back on a bike says Dave Brailsford

Brailsford: Froome is back on a bike, pedalling with one leg
21 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

Tour de France 2019 video - Dave Brailsford gives Eurosport an update on Chris Froome's condition following his crash, on the day he was awarded the 2011 Vuelta.

