Brailsford: That's why we signed Bernal

Tour de France 2019 video - Dave Brailsford: That's why we signed Egan Bernal
Cycling
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces1,157 views • 24 minutes ago
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'996 views • 24 minutes ago
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title1,550 views • 24 minutes ago
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph637 views • 24 minutes ago
'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes2,975 views • 24 minutes ago
'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance75 views • 24 minutes ago
#TheBreakaway: 'Brailsford doesn't get enough credit' says Wiggins, as Ineos win again795 views • 24 minutes ago
Thomas: We've taken flak, but we've proven ourselves again175 views • 24 minutes ago
Brailsford: That's why we signed Bernal59 views • 24 minutes ago
