Bernal break: Is this the moment he takes control of Tour?
Egan Bernal drops Simon Yates and suddenly appears to be in control of the Tour de France during Stage 19. Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
