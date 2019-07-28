Tour de France 2019 video - Egan Bernal: I cannot believe what happened!
See moreSee less
Cycling
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces4,251 views • 16 hours ago
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'1,696 views • 16 hours ago
Bernal: I cannot believe what happened!63 views • Just now
Stage 21 Profile: A sprint showdown at the Champs-Elysees90 views • 53 minutes ago
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title2,079 views • 16 hours ago
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph1,033 views • 16 hours ago
'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes4,505 views • 16 hours ago
'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance378 views • 16 hours ago
#TheBreakaway: 'Brailsford doesn't get enough credit' says Wiggins, as Ineos win again1,745 views • 16 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'
Stage 21 Profile: A sprint showdown at the Champs-Elysees
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph
'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes